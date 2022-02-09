Pillsbury Sugar Free Yellow Cake Mix Perspective: front
Pillsbury Sugar Free Yellow Cake Mix Perspective: back
Pillsbury Sugar Free Yellow Cake Mix Perspective: left
Pillsbury Sugar Free Yellow Cake Mix Perspective: right
Pillsbury Sugar Free Yellow Cake Mix Perspective: top
Pillsbury Sugar Free Yellow Cake Mix Perspective: bottom
Pillsbury Sugar Free Yellow Cake Mix

16 ozUPC: 0001330055304
Product Details

Bring out your creativity in the kitchen!

  • Sugar Free
  • Sweetened with Splenda
  • Makes 24 Cupcakes

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
10.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1/10 package
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium330mg14%
Total Carbohydrate37g12%
Dietary Fiber1g5%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium60mg6%
Iron1.08mg6%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Maltitol, Leavening (Baking Soda, Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Contains 2% Or Less Of: Canola Oil, Salt, Cellulose, Propylene Glycol Esters Of Fatty Acids, Artificial Flavor, Monoglycerides, Xanthan Gum, Cellulose Gum, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Acesulfame Potassium (Non Nutritive Sweetener), Sucralose (Non Nutritive Sweetener), Red 40, Yellow 5.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
