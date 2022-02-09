Pillsbury Sugar Free Yellow Cake Mix
Product Details
Bring out your creativity in the kitchen!
- Sugar Free
- Sweetened with Splenda
- Makes 24 Cupcakes
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Maltitol, Leavening (Baking Soda, Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Contains 2% Or Less Of: Canola Oil, Salt, Cellulose, Propylene Glycol Esters Of Fatty Acids, Artificial Flavor, Monoglycerides, Xanthan Gum, Cellulose Gum, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Acesulfame Potassium (Non Nutritive Sweetener), Sucralose (Non Nutritive Sweetener), Red 40, Yellow 5.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More