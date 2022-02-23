Pillsbury Sweet Hawaiian Crescent Rolls
Product Details
Make weeknight dinner a success with the home-baked goodness of Pillsbury Sweet Hawaiian Crescent Rolls. Known for their flakiness and fluffiness, these rolls are a hit with even the pickiest of eaters. This pack of refrigerated dough makes 8 crescent rolls. Choose from dozens of Pillsbury recipes to find a new way to enjoy crescents any day of the week. Imagine the memories you’ll make.
- Flaky, fluffy, sweet Hawaiian crescents in minutes
- Pop, roll and bake until deliciously golden brown
- Refrigerated; makes 8 rolls
- Kid favorite; Box Tops for Education eligible
- Imagine the memories you'll make with Pillsbury
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Vegetable Shortening (Soybean and Palm Oil, Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Fractionated Palm Oil, Water, Mono and Diglycerides, TBHQ and Citric Acid [Preservatives], Beta Carotene [For Color], Sugar, Baking Powder (Baking Soda, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate). Contains 2% or Less of: Soybean Oil, Vital Wheat Gluten, Dextrose, Salt, Monoglycerides, Potassium Chloride, Natural Flavor, Sucralose, Yeast Extract, Annatto Extract (For Color).
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More