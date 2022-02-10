Pilot® G2® Black Extra-Fine Comfort Grip Gel Roller Pens Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Pilot® G2® Black Extra-Fine Comfort Grip Gel Roller Pens Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Pilot® G2® Black Extra-Fine Comfort Grip Gel Roller Pens

2 pkUPC: 0007283831014
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

G2 Retractable Gel Ink Rollerball Pens feature water-resistant, smearproof gel ink for exceedingly smooth writing with a fine point. Contoured, latex-free rubber grip provides writing comfort. Retractable feature means no cap to lose. Long-writing pens are refillable.

  • G2 Extra Fine is designed for exceptionally detailed work
  • Available in 10 vibrant color options, including 5 NEW colors
  • Comfortable grip & refillable

Shipping & Return Information