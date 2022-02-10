G2 Retractable Gel Ink Rollerball Pens feature water-resistant, smearproof gel ink for exceedingly smooth writing with a fine point. Contoured, latex-free rubber grip provides writing comfort. Retractable feature means no cap to lose. Long-writing pens are refillable.

G2 Extra Fine is designed for exceptionally detailed work

Available in 10 vibrant color options, including 5 NEW colors

Comfortable grip & refillable