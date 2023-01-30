A tribute to modern Italian style and its chic sophistication, Pinetti Notte celebrates la dolce vita with wine sure to pique your palate. This wine embraces time honored traditional winemaking and a refined flair for style. Relish in a Pinetti evening of casual elegance by sipping wine, laughing, and enjoying close friends and family in the Italian way. This quintessential Zinfandel exhibits a velvety richness and depth of flavor. Earthy aromas reveal bright cherry and blackberry with a subtle hint of white pepper. It makes the perfet addition to Italian pasta dishes or a hearty grilled steak.

1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine

Grapes produced in Delle Venezie, Italy

Pairs well with goat cheese crostini

Flavors of peach and citrus

