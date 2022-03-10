She’s as sweet as she sounds. The Pink Lady is a juicy, pink-hued apple has a fizz-like burst of flavor and is great for snacking and baking. Crunchy and tart with a sweet finish, she has a unique and delightful flavor profile that will add charm to just about any application.

Use in Salads, Snacking, Baking

Non-GMO

Store in refrigerator