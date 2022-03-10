Hover to Zoom
Pink Lady Apple
1 ctUPC: 0000000004130
She’s as sweet as she sounds. The Pink Lady is a juicy, pink-hued apple has a fizz-like burst of flavor and is great for snacking and baking. Crunchy and tart with a sweet finish, she has a unique and delightful flavor profile that will add charm to just about any application.
- Use in Salads, Snacking, Baking
- Non-GMO
- Gala Sweet/Tart Mix
- Store in refrigerator
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1 SMALL APPLE
Amount per serving
Calories55
% Daily value*
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Minnewashta Apple: Nutrifacts based on USDA Food-A-Pedia.com; (Basic Apple), 1 small, raw
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
