Preserve your favorite moments with this charming linen with chalkboard photo album. This can hold up to 240 4 x 6-inch photos, mix 80 4 x 6-inch photos, or 80 5 x 7-inch photos plus you can write a short message on the front chalkboard.

Model: 17FF1609

In-Package Dimensions: 9.5 Inch x 13.0 Inch x 1.8 Inch

In-Package Weight: 1.98 Pound