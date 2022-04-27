Pioneer Brand Roasted Pork Gravy Mix
Product Details
Pour on the Tradition. Just about every meal gets that much better when you add the rich flavor of gravy. One taste of our Pioneer gravy and you'll understand why. Rich and flavorful, all of our gravy mixes are ready in just three easy steps. It's true that the best meals come with gravy, and the best gravy mixes come from Pioneer. The gravy tastes that will bring back memories of dinner at Grandma's. Pioneer gravy mixes not only taste great, but are convenient, use quality ingredients, and make two cups of gravy, twice as much as most other mixes. They're the perfect complements to your favorite meats and potatoes. But don't forget delicious veggies, too. Plus, check out the recipe favorites on each package.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Food Starch-modified, Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Salt, Palm Oil, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein (Corn, Soy, and Wheat), Dextrose, Onion Powder, Contains Less Than 2% of: Pork Fat, Dry Pork Stock, Bacon Fat, Bacon (Cured With Water, Salt, Sugar, Sodium Phosphate, Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Nitrite), Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Soy Sauce (Soybeans, Wheat, Salt), Molasses, Natural Flavors, Sodium Caseinate, Malic Acid, Corn Syrup Solids, Mono & Diglycerides, Caramel Color, Disodium Guanylate and Inosinate (Flavor Enhancers)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
