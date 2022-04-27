Ingredients

Food Starch-modified, Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Salt, Palm Oil, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein (Corn, Soy, and Wheat), Dextrose, Onion Powder, Contains Less Than 2% of: Pork Fat, Dry Pork Stock, Bacon Fat, Bacon (Cured With Water, Salt, Sugar, Sodium Phosphate, Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Nitrite), Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Soy Sauce (Soybeans, Wheat, Salt), Molasses, Natural Flavors, Sodium Caseinate, Malic Acid, Corn Syrup Solids, Mono & Diglycerides, Caramel Color, Disodium Guanylate and Inosinate (Flavor Enhancers)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More