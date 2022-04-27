Ingredients

Maltodextrin, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein (Soy), Salt, Wheat Starch, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Caramel Color, Dextrose, Partially Hydrogenated Soybean and/or Cottonseed Oil*, Onion, Contains Less Than 2%: Garlic Powder, Natural Flavors, Beet Powder (Color), Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Gum Arabic, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate. *Adds A Trivial Amount of Fat

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More