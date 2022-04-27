Pioneer French Dip Au Jus Gravy Mix Perspective: front
Pioneer French Dip Au Jus Gravy Mix

1 ozUPC: 0004146039993
Product Details

Pioneer Au Jus Gravy Mix is the crave-able, versatile and remarkably simple result of decades of gravy obsession. Add a touch of professional taste and quality to almost any meal. Whipping up this home-style staple is easy – leaving you more time to enjoy the flavor and your company!

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp dry mix (3.5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium360mg15%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.67%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Maltodextrin, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein (Soy), Salt, Wheat Starch, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Caramel Color, Dextrose, Partially Hydrogenated Soybean and/or Cottonseed Oil*, Onion, Contains Less Than 2%: Garlic Powder, Natural Flavors, Beet Powder (Color), Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Gum Arabic, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate. *Adds A Trivial Amount of Fat

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

