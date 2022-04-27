Pioneer French Dip Au Jus Gravy Mix
Product Details
Pioneer Au Jus Gravy Mix is the crave-able, versatile and remarkably simple result of decades of gravy obsession. Add a touch of professional taste and quality to almost any meal. Whipping up this home-style staple is easy – leaving you more time to enjoy the flavor and your company!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Maltodextrin, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein (Soy), Salt, Wheat Starch, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Caramel Color, Dextrose, Partially Hydrogenated Soybean and/or Cottonseed Oil*, Onion, Contains Less Than 2%: Garlic Powder, Natural Flavors, Beet Powder (Color), Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Gum Arabic, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate. *Adds A Trivial Amount of Fat
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More