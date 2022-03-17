Pirate Brands Booty Aged White Cheddar Puffs
Product Details
Pirate Brands Aged White Cheddar Puffs Salty Snacks Are A Fun, Delicious Snack Made From Rice, Corn, And Real Cheddar. Our Snacks Are Certified Gluten-Free, Non-Gmo Project Verified And Completely Kosher. Our Salty Snacks Are Also Free Of Artificial Preservatives And Flavors, And Have Absolutely No Trans Fats. Drop Anchor And Discover Our Crunchy Treasure With Pirate Brands. Included Is One 1 Oz. Package Of Pirate Brands Aged White Cheddar Puffs Salty Snacks.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
CORNMEAL, RICE FLOUR, SUNFLOWER OIL AND/OR EXPELLER PRESSED CANOLA OIL, MALTODEXTRIN, ORGANIC CHEDDAR CHEESE (ORGANIC MILK, CULTURES, SALT, ENZYMES), ORGANIC BUTTERMILK, SALT, NATURAL FLAVOR, SEA SALT, CITRIC ACID, ORGANIC SKIM MILK, ORGANIC BLACK PEPPER.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
