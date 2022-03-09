Pirate's Booty Aged White Cheddar Puffs
Product Details
Ahoy matey! Drop anchor and discover our crunchy treasure, Pirate's Booty. These tasty puffs are baked to perfection with real, simple ingredients. Pirate's Booty Aged White Cheddar Puffs area great-tasting snack made from rice and corn blended with real aged white cheddar cheese. Our Aged White Cheddar Puffs are free from fryers and we keep the ingredients simple.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
CORNMEAL, RICE FLOUR, SUNFLOWER OIL AND/OR EXPELLER PRESSED CANOLA OIL, MALTODEXTRIN, ORGANIC CHEDDAR CHEESE (ORGANIC MILK, CULTURES, SALT, ENZYMES), ORGANIC BUTTERMILK, SALT, NATURAL FLAVOR, SEA SALT, CITRIC ACID, ORGANIC SKIM MILK, ORGANIC BLACK PEPPER.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
