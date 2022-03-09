Ingredients

Cornmeal, Sunflower Oil And/Or Expeller Pressed Canola Oil, Rice Flour, Cheddar Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Whey, Buttermilk, Salt, Natural Flavor, Sea Salt, Citric Acid (for flavor), Lactic Acid (for flavor), Organic Black Pepper. Contains Milk.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Derived From Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

