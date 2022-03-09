Pirate's Booty Cheddar Blast! Rice & Corn Puffs
Product Details
Ahoy matey! Drop anchor and discover our crunchy treasure, Pirate’s Booty®. These tasty puffs are baked to perfection with real, simple ingredients. Pirate’s Booty Aged White Cheddar is a great-tasting snack made from rice and corn blended with real aged white cheddar cheese. Our Aged White Cheddar puffs are free from fryers and ingredients you can’t pronounce...you can be sure the only thing we add is fun. You’ve discovered the hidden treasure, so Get Hooked!!
- Baked Rice and Corn Puffs
- No Artificial Colors, Flavors or Preservatives
- Gluten Free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cornmeal, Sunflower Oil And/Or Expeller Pressed Canola Oil, Rice Flour, Cheddar Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Whey, Buttermilk, Salt, Natural Flavor, Sea Salt, Citric Acid (for flavor), Lactic Acid (for flavor), Organic Black Pepper. Contains Milk.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Derived From Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More