Pirate's Booty Cheddar Blast! Rice & Corn Puffs

4 ozUPC: 0001566500017
Ahoy matey! Drop anchor and discover our crunchy treasure, Pirate’s Booty®. These tasty puffs are baked to perfection with real, simple ingredients. Pirate’s Booty Aged White Cheddar is a great-tasting snack made from rice and corn blended with real aged white cheddar cheese. Our Aged White Cheddar puffs are free from fryers and ingredients you can’t pronounce...you can be sure the only thing we add is fun. You’ve discovered the hidden treasure, so Get Hooked!!

  • Baked Rice and Corn Puffs
  • No Artificial Colors, Flavors or Preservatives
  • Gluten Free

Nutrition Facts
4.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1oz (28g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g12%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium270mg12%
Total Carbohydrate15g5%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein3g
Calcium48mg4%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cornmeal, Sunflower Oil And/Or Expeller Pressed Canola Oil, Rice Flour, Cheddar Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Whey, Buttermilk, Salt, Natural Flavor, Sea Salt, Citric Acid (for flavor), Lactic Acid (for flavor), Organic Black Pepper. Contains Milk.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Derived From Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.