Ahoy, PJ Masks! The Sky Pirate Battleship playset is ready for action. This feature-filled PJ Masks playset vehicle offers plenty of pirate-y fun, inspired by the PJ Masks show! Preschool kids can imagine the ship soaring across the sky, then convert the ship into battle mode and launch Pirate Robot’s potato masher projectiles with dual launchers! An extending plank doubles as a trapdoor, trapping bad guys in the brig below (kids can open the cell doors to let them out!). And with Pirate Robot and Pirate Catboy figures included, girls and boys ages 3 and up can imagine epic hero vs. villain storylines. This PJ Masks toy comes in a recyclable, paper-based package which is plastic-free except for tape and glue, and it makes a great holiday or birthday gift for kids who love superhero adventures!

PIRATE ROBOT AND PIRATE CATBOY FIGURES: Kids will love playing out epic battles with two PJ Masks action figures, including a special adventure-ready Catboy figure with a pirate hat

FUN FEATURES: The deck has a pull-out plank so kids can trap bad guys in the brig. Ship also has free-rolling wheels for vehicle play

CONVERT TO BATTLE MODE: Preschoolers can zoom across an imaginary sky in ship mode, then press the crow’s nest to pop out the ship’s sides and reveal super cool projectile lauchers for battle mode

FIGURES COMPATIBLE WITH HERO ID: Figures work with Hasbro Hero ID-equipped PJ Masks toys (each sold separately, subject to availability), which recognize and react to Hero ID-compatible PJ Masks figures

AHOY, PJ MASKS PIRATE BATTLESHIP: This action-packed PJ Masks rolling vehicle playset is ready for battle, with 2 play modes, 2 figures, detached jet booster feet and detached crow’s nest, plank, trapdoor, brig, and dual projectile launchers

Figure scale: 3 inches