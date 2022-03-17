It’s time to be a hero! Power up playtime with the PJ Masks PJ Launching Seeker, the ultimate PJ Seeker playset. This show-inspired 2-in-1 PJ Seeker toy transforms from a super cool rolling vehicle into an awesome dual vehicle launcher station and PJ Masks car customization workshop: preschoolers can pretend to power up the included Cat-Car and Gekko-Mobile vehicles with 6 special add-ons, than launch them and watch them go! This fun PJ Masks toy has a moveable grabber claw for even more action-packed play, and it’s equipped with amazing Hero ID technology, which recognizes the included Catboy and Gekko figures and activates unique sounds for each; additional Hero ID effects can be activated by Hasbro 3-inch PJ Masks action figures (each sold separately, subject to availability). This PJ Masks playset makes a fun gift for kids ages 3 and up who love the superhero adventures of Catboy, Gekko, and Owlette. HASBRO and all related terms are trademarks of Hasbro. Includes seeker, 2 vehicles, 2 action figures, 6 accessories.Figure scale: 3 inches, Ages 3 and up,Warning: Small parts may be generated. Not for children under 3 years. Requires 2 AA batteries (not included)

INCLUDES 2 PJ MASKS CARS AND 6 ACCESSORIES: The included Cat-Car and Gekko-Mobile toys can be customized using the 6 special add-ons. When playtime is over, everything stores easily inside the Seeker

HERO ID TECHNOLOGY ACTIVATES SOUNDS: Hasbro’s Hero ID technology recognizes 3-inch PJ Masks action figures as heroes or villains, and even activates some character-specific sounds and phrases

ULTIMATE 2-IN-1 PJ MASKS PJ SEEKER PLAYSET: Transform this PJ Masks toy from a PJ Seeker vehicle into a dual vehicle launcher and car customization station! Includes 2 cars, 2 figures, and 6 add-ons

GEKKO AND CATBOY ACTION FIGURES: Poseable figures activate Hero ID. Look for more Hasbro Hero ID-compatible figures (each sold se..........