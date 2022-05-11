Planet Oat™ Dairy Free Oatmilk Caramel Creamer
Product Details
Your coffee deserves the awesomeness of oats!
At Planet Oat™, we harnessed the power of mighty oats and turned them into a rich, smooth, full-bodied creamer that tastes amazing and is always dairy free, peanut free, tree nut free, soy free and gluten free. You (and your coffee) will thank us!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Oatmilk ( Filtered Water , Oats ) , Cane Sugar , Sunflower Oil , Natural Flavors , Sunflower Lecithin , Dipotassium Phosphate , Pea Protein , Baking Soda , Sea Salt , Vitamin C ( Stabilizer ) and Gellan Gum .
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
