Planet Oat™ Dairy Free Oatmilk Caramel Creamer

32 fl ozUPC: 0004410019075
Your coffee deserves the awesomeness of oats!

At Planet Oat™, we harnessed the power of mighty oats and turned them into a rich, smooth, full-bodied creamer that tastes amazing and is always dairy free, peanut free, tree nut free, soy free and gluten free. You (and your coffee) will thank us!

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
64.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium20mg1%
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar4g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium30mg
Vitamin D0International Unit0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Oatmilk ( Filtered Water , Oats ) , Cane Sugar , Sunflower Oil , Natural Flavors , Sunflower Lecithin , Dipotassium Phosphate , Pea Protein , Baking Soda , Sea Salt , Vitamin C ( Stabilizer ) and Gellan Gum .

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

