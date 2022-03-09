Planet Oat Extra Creamy Original Oatmilk
Product Details
Find us in the refrigerator! Chilly & delicious!
Oats pack a lot of punch for such a small package and most importantly they're delicious! So to celebrate the awesomeness of this mighty little oat. we bring you this rich, creamy, full-bodied beverage that's dairy free, soy free and gluten free.
Bring us your glasses, cereal bowls, coffee, and smoothies, and let us show you what Planet Oat oatmilk can do for you.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Oatmilk (Filtered Water, Oats), Sunflower Oil, Calcium Carbonate, Dipotassium Phosphate (Stabilizer), Guar Gum, Sea Salt and Gellan Gum.
Allergen Info
Contains Oats.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible