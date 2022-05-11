Planet Oat Original Oatmilk
Product Details
Oats pack a lot of punch for such a small package and — most importantly — they're delicious! So to celebrate the awesomeness of this mighty little oat, we bring you this rich, creamy, full-bodied beverage that's just a little bit sweet (with no added sugar).
- Contains 2 grams of protein and fiber per serving
- Good source of Vitamins B2 & B12
- Excellent source of calcium & Vitamins A & D
- Free of dairy, lactose, soy, tree nuts, peanuts, and gluten
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Oat Milk (Filtered Water, Oats), Calcium Carbonate, Dipotassium Phosphate (Stabilizer), Sea Salt, Gellan Gum, Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin D2, Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) and Vitamin B12
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More