Planet Oat® Original Oatmilk
86 fl ozUPC: 0004410015874
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 23
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
11.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1 cup
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Saturated Fat0g2%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium120mg5%
Total Carbohydrate19g7%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar4g
Protein2g
Calcium350mg25%
Iron0.3mg0%
Vitamin A180mcg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
OATMILK (FILTERED WATER, OATS), CALCIUM CARBONATE, DIPOTASSIUM PHOSPHATE (STABILIZER), SEA SALT, GELLAN GUM, VITAMIN A PALMITATE, VITAMIN D2, RIBOFLAVIN (VITAMIN B2) AND VITAMIN B12.
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
