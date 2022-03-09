Hover to Zoom
Planet Oat® Original Oatmilk
32 fl ozUPC: 0004410019077
Product Details
Oats pack a lot of punch for such a small package and most importantly they're delicious! So to celebrate the awesomeness of this mighty little oat, we bring you this rich, creamy, full-bodied beverage that's dairy free, soy free and gluten free. Bring us your glasses, cereal bowls, coffee, and smoothies, and let us show you what Planet Oat oatmilk can do for you.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium120mg5.22%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar4g
Protein2g
Calcium350mg25%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium400mg8%
Vitamin D0.3Number of International Units2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Oatmilk (Filtered Water, Oats), Calcium Carbonate, Dipotassium Phosphate (Stabilizer), Sea Salt and Gellan Gum.
Allergen Info
Contains Oats.
Disclaimer
