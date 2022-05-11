Planet Oat Unsweetened Original Oatmilk Perspective: front
Planet Oat Unsweetened Original Oatmilk Perspective: back
Planet Oat Unsweetened Original Oatmilk Perspective: left
Planet Oat Unsweetened Original Oatmilk Perspective: right
Planet Oat Unsweetened Original Oatmilk Perspective: top
Planet Oat Unsweetened Original Oatmilk

52 ozUPC: 0004410019080
Located in DAIRY

Product Details

    Oats pack a lot of punch for such a small package and—most importantly—they're delicious! So to celebrate the awesomeness of this mighty little oat, we bring you this rich, creamy, full-bodied beverage that's dairy free, peanut free, soy free, and gluten free. And it contains 2 grams of protein and fiber per serving. Bring us your glasses, cereal bowls, coffee, and smoothies, and let us show you what Planet Oat® oatmilk can do for you!

    Enjoy Oatmilk in So Many Ways

    • Great by the glass
    • Start your day with a hearty breakfast
    • Fantastic for foaming

    Free from:

    • Dairy
    • Peanuts
    • Gluten
    • Soy
    • Lactose
    • Tree nuts
    • Artificial flavors
    • Artificial colors
    • Artificial preservatives

    Nutritional Information

    Nutrition Facts
    6.0 servings per container
    Serving size
    Amount per serving
    Calories45
    % Daily value*
    Total Fat0.5g1%
    Saturated Fat0g0%
    Trans Fat0g
    Cholesterol0mg0%
    Sodium100mg4%
    Total Carbohydrate8g3%
    Dietary Fiber1g4%
    Sugar0g
    Protein1g
    Calcium350mg25%
    Iron0.7mg4%
    Riboflavin0.1mg10%
    Vitamin A180International Unit20%
    Vitamin D4International Unit20%
    *The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

    Ingredients
    Oatmilk ( Filtered Water , Oats ) , Calcium Carbonate , Dipotassium Phosphate ( Stabilizer ) , Guar Gum , Sea Salt , Gellan Gum , Vitamin A Palmitate , Vitamin D2 , Riboflavin ( Vitamin B2 ) and Vitamin B12 .

    Allergen Info
    Contains Oats.

    Disclaimer
    Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.