Planet Oat Unsweetened Vanilla Oatmilk Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Planet Oat Unsweetened Vanilla Oatmilk Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Planet Oat Unsweetened Vanilla Oatmilk Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Planet Oat Unsweetened Vanilla Oatmilk Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Planet Oat Unsweetened Vanilla Oatmilk Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Planet Oat Unsweetened Vanilla Oatmilk

52 ozUPC: 0004410019081
Purchase Options
Located in DAIRY

Product Details

Oats pack a lot of punch for such a small package and—most importantly—they're delicious! So to celebrate the awesomeness of this mighty little oat, we bring you this rich, creamy, full-bodied beverage that's dairy free, peanut free, soy free, and gluten free.And it contains 1 gram of protein and fiber per serving. Bring us your glasses, cereal bowls, coffee, and smoothies, and let us show you what Planet Oat® oatmilk can do for you!

Enjoy Oatmilk in So Many Ways

  • Great by the glass
  • Start your day with a hearty breakfast
  • Substitute 1:1 for milk in baking

Free from:

  • Dairy
  • Peanuts
  • Gluten
  • Soy
  • Lactose
  • Tree nuts
  • Artificial flavors
  • Artificial colors
  • Artificial preservatives

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
6.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium100mg4%
Total Carbohydrate8g3%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium350mg25%
Iron0.7mg4%
Riboflavin0.13mg10%
Vitamin A180International Unit20%
Vitamin D4International Unit20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Oatmilk ( Filtered Water , Oats ) , Calcium Carbonate , Dipotassium Phosphate ( Stabilizer ) , Natural Vanilla Flavor with Other Natural Flavors , Guar Gum , Sea Salt , Gellan Gum , Vitamin A Palmitate , Vitamin D2 , Riboflavin ( Vitamin B2 ) and Vitamin B12 .

Allergen Info
Contains Oats.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More