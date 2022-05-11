Planet Oat Unsweetened Vanilla Oatmilk
Oats pack a lot of punch for such a small package and—most importantly—they're delicious! So to celebrate the awesomeness of this mighty little oat, we bring you this rich, creamy, full-bodied beverage that's dairy free, peanut free, soy free, and gluten free.And it contains 1 gram of protein and fiber per serving. Bring us your glasses, cereal bowls, coffee, and smoothies, and let us show you what Planet Oat® oatmilk can do for you!
Enjoy Oatmilk in So Many Ways
- Great by the glass
- Start your day with a hearty breakfast
- Substitute 1:1 for milk in baking
Free from:
- Dairy
- Peanuts
- Gluten
- Soy
- Lactose
- Tree nuts
- Artificial flavors
- Artificial colors
- Artificial preservatives
Oatmilk ( Filtered Water , Oats ) , Calcium Carbonate , Dipotassium Phosphate ( Stabilizer ) , Natural Vanilla Flavor with Other Natural Flavors , Guar Gum , Sea Salt , Gellan Gum , Vitamin A Palmitate , Vitamin D2 , Riboflavin ( Vitamin B2 ) and Vitamin B12 .
Contains Oats.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More