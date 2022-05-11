Planet Oat Vanilla Oatmilk
Product Details
Oats pack a lot of punch for such a small package and — most importantly — they're delicious! So to celebrate the awesomeness of this mighty little oat, we bring you this rich, creamy, full-bodied beverage that's just a little bit sweet (with no added sugar) and is dairy free, peanut free, soy free, and gluten free. And it contains 2 grams of protein and fiber per serving.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Oat Milk (Filtered Water, Oats), Calcium Carbonate, Dipotassium Phosphate (Stabilizer), Sea Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavor With Other Natural Flavors, Gellan Gum, Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin D2, Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) and Vitamin B12
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More