Planet Oat Vanilla Oatmilk Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Planet Oat Vanilla Oatmilk Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Planet Oat Vanilla Oatmilk Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Planet Oat Vanilla Oatmilk

52 fl ozUPC: 0004410015621
Purchase Options
Located in DAIRY

Product Details

Oats pack a lot of punch for such a small package and — most importantly — they're delicious! So to celebrate the awesomeness of this mighty little oat, we bring you this rich, creamy, full-bodied beverage that's just a little bit sweet (with no added sugar) and is dairy free, peanut free, soy free, and gluten free. And it contains 2 grams of protein and fiber per serving.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium120mg5.22%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar4g
Protein2g
Calcium350mg25%
Iron0.3mg2%
Riboflavin0.1mg8%
Vitamin A180mcg20%
Vitamin D4mcg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Oat Milk (Filtered Water, Oats), Calcium Carbonate, Dipotassium Phosphate (Stabilizer), Sea Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavor With Other Natural Flavors, Gellan Gum, Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin D2, Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) and Vitamin B12

Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More