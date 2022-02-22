Ingredients

Degerminated Yellow Cornmeal , Canola Oil , Salt , Whey ( from milk ) , Contains Less Than 2% Of Mono- And Diglycerides , Annatto Extract ( Color ) , Onion Powder , Spices , Cheddar Cheese ( Milk , Cheese Culture , Salt , Enzymes ) , Monosodium Glutamate , Natural Flavor , Sugar , Citric Acid , Disodium Inosinate and Disodium Guanylate , Garlic Powder , Lactic Acid , Malic Acid , Paprika Extract , Red 40 Lake , Sodium Diacetate , Vinegar , Yeast Extract , Yellow 5 , Yellow 6 .

Allergen Info

Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

