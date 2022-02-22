Planters Blazin' Hot Cheez Balls Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Planters Blazin' Hot Cheez Balls Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Planters Blazin' Hot Cheez Balls Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Planters Blazin' Hot Cheez Balls

2.75 ozUPC: 0002900002731
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 12

Product Details

Planters Cheez Balls are back by popular demand! We are bringing back consumers' favorite cheesy snack with a spicy kick! You asked, we answered with Planters Blazin' Hot Cheez Balls. Our bold snack is just as amazing as the originals you remember with added heat. Get the one-of-a-kind delicious, orange cheezy taste! Come in a resealable 2.75 ounce canister for maximum flavor. Store on a dry shelf—no refrigeration required.

  • One 2.75 oz. canister of Planters Blazin' Hot Cheez Balls
  • All the same cheesy crunch you know and love with a spicy kick
  • Resealable canister helps keep Cheez Balls fresh
  • 140 Calories per serving
  • A nostalgic taste everyone can enjoy
  • Store on a dry shelf—no refrigeration required

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
3.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium320mg14%
Total Carbohydrate16g6%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0International Unit0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Degerminated Yellow Cornmeal , Canola Oil , Salt , Whey ( from milk ) , Contains Less Than 2% Of Mono- And Diglycerides , Annatto Extract ( Color ) , Onion Powder , Spices , Cheddar Cheese ( Milk , Cheese Culture , Salt , Enzymes ) , Monosodium Glutamate , Natural Flavor , Sugar , Citric Acid , Disodium Inosinate and Disodium Guanylate , Garlic Powder , Lactic Acid , Malic Acid , Paprika Extract , Red 40 Lake , Sodium Diacetate , Vinegar , Yeast Extract , Yellow 5 , Yellow 6 .

Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More