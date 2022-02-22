Planters Blazin' Hot Cheez Balls
Product Details
Planters Cheez Balls are back by popular demand! We are bringing back consumers' favorite cheesy snack with a spicy kick! You asked, we answered with Planters Blazin' Hot Cheez Balls. Our bold snack is just as amazing as the originals you remember with added heat. Get the one-of-a-kind delicious, orange cheezy taste! Come in a resealable 2.75 ounce canister for maximum flavor. Store on a dry shelf—no refrigeration required.
- One 2.75 oz. canister of Planters Blazin' Hot Cheez Balls
- All the same cheesy crunch you know and love with a spicy kick
- Resealable canister helps keep Cheez Balls fresh
- 140 Calories per serving
- A nostalgic taste everyone can enjoy
- Store on a dry shelf—no refrigeration required
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Degerminated Yellow Cornmeal , Canola Oil , Salt , Whey ( from milk ) , Contains Less Than 2% Of Mono- And Diglycerides , Annatto Extract ( Color ) , Onion Powder , Spices , Cheddar Cheese ( Milk , Cheese Culture , Salt , Enzymes ) , Monosodium Glutamate , Natural Flavor , Sugar , Citric Acid , Disodium Inosinate and Disodium Guanylate , Garlic Powder , Lactic Acid , Malic Acid , Paprika Extract , Red 40 Lake , Sodium Diacetate , Vinegar , Yeast Extract , Yellow 5 , Yellow 6 .
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More