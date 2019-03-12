Ingredients

Degerminated Yellow Cornmeal, Canola and/or Corn Oil, Dried Cheese Blend (Whey [from Milk], Semisoft Cheese [Pasteurized Milk Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes], Salt, Sunflower Oil, Lactose, Modified Food Starch, Maltodextrin, Whey Protein Concentrate, Sodium Phosphate, Citric Acid, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Lactic Acid, Natural Flavor), Annatto (Color).

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More