Planters Cheez Balls Cheese Flavored Snack
2.75 ozUPC: 0002900002386
PLANTERS Cheez Balls are one of consumers' favorite cheesy snacks.
- One 2.75 oz canister of PLANTERS Original Cheez Balls
- Experience the cheese crunch you know and love with PLANTERS Cheez Balls
- Resealable canister helps keep Cheez Balls fresh
- Our cheese snack contains 140 calories per serving
- A nostalgic taste everyone can enjoy
- Perfect as a movie night snack or on game day
- Store on a dry shelf—no refrigeration required
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium280mg12.17%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Degerminated Yellow Cornmeal, Canola and/or Corn Oil, Dried Cheese Blend (Whey [from Milk], Semisoft Cheese [Pasteurized Milk Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes], Salt, Sunflower Oil, Lactose, Modified Food Starch, Maltodextrin, Whey Protein Concentrate, Sodium Phosphate, Citric Acid, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Lactic Acid, Natural Flavor), Annatto (Color).
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
