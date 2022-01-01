PlantFusion Complete Plant Protein Cookies N' Creme, 1 lb. Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
PlantFusion Complete Plant Protein Cookies N' Creme, 1 lb. Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
PlantFusion Complete Plant Protein Cookies N' Creme, 1 lb. Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
PlantFusion Complete Plant Protein Cookies N' Creme, 1 lb. Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

PlantFusion Complete Plant Protein Cookies N' Creme, 1 lb.

1UPC: 0089098500194
Purchase Options

Product Details

PlantFusion Complete Plant Protein Cookies N' Creme

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
15.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g5%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium390mg16%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein21g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Plantfusion Amino Acid Infused Protein Blend ( Pea Protein Isolate , L-Isoleucine , L-Leucine , L-Valine , L-Glutamine , Artichoke Protein , Organic Sprouted Amaranth Powder , Organic Sprouted Quinoa Powder , Whole Algae Protein ) . Plantfusion Proprietary Enzyme Blend ( Bromelain and Alpha Galactosidase ) . Other Ingredients : Cocoa Powder , Natural Flavors , Stevia Extract Powder ( Reb A ) , Silica , Guar Gum Powder , Lucuma Powder , Yacon Powder .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More