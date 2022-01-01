Ingredients

Plantfusion Amino Acid Infused Protein Blend ( Pea Protein Isolate , L-Isoleucine , L-Leucine , L-Valine , L-Glutamine , Artichoke Protein , Organic Sprouted Amaranth Powder , Organic Sprouted Quinoa Powder , Whole Algae Protein ) . Plantfusion Proprietary Enzyme Blend ( Bromelain and Alpha Galactosidase ) . Other Ingredients : Cocoa Powder , Natural Flavors , Stevia Extract Powder ( Reb A ) , Silica , Guar Gum Powder , Lucuma Powder , Yacon Powder .

Allergen Info

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

