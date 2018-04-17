PlantFusion® Phood™ 100% Whole Food Meal Shake Vanilla is optimal nutrition in one easy, delicious shake. If you could only take one supplement, what would it contain? This is the question PlantFusion® asked themselves when they set out to create Phood™. They wanted to offer more than just another supplement. They wanted to create the perfect nutritional program. Everything needed for complete nutritional support and recovery in one simple, easy, delicious shake.