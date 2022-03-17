It's crazy candy galore at the Play-Doh candy store! This Play-Doh candy factory is a treat for the imagination as kids create their own silly gummy bears, pretend candy bars, and play candy cups. Fill the top with Play-Doh compound, then turn the crank on the candy machine to see the crazy colorful Play-Doh candies pour out. Scoop the creations into the pretend candy buckets to show them off to friends. 5 cans of non-toxic Play-Doh compound work like modeling clay to crank up the creativity. It's a great arts and crafts activity or gift for kids 3 years and up!

COLORFUL PLAY-DOH CANDY CRANKIN' MACHINE: This whimsical Play-Doh candy factory comes with a candy machine, pretend peanut butter cup maker, and tools to help kids imagine their own magical sweet shop

DOUBLE THE FUN WITH THE FILLING MACHINE: Now kids can actually fill one Play-Doh color into another to create pretend nougat-filled bars and filled Play-Doh candy cups with multiple colors

PLAY-DOH GUMMIES, CRAZY CANDY CUPS, SILLY CHOCOLATE BAR SHAPES, AND MORE: So much variety! The play candy crank machine makes the pretend gummies and bars, and the mold creates cups