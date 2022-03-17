Whether you're battling boredom on a rainy day or looking for an activity that doesn't involve staring at a screen, this complete Play-Doh activity set has all the creativity and convenience you need! It's got over 20 classic Play-Doh tools, 8 colors, and a storage case that doubles as a play surface. Just take the lid off the case and use it in your play space to help keep the Play-Doh compound off the table. After you’re done playing, pack everything back into the case and store it away. It's a great arts and crafts activity toy for kids 3 years and up who love to get creative with things like modeling clay. Hasbro, Play-Doh, and all related properties are trademarks of Hasbro.

Includes storage case, ball mold, 2 stampers, 8 cutters, decorating tool with rail, ice cream cone, roller with 6 attachments, knife, and 8 cans of Play-Doh Brand Modeling Compound (net weight 16 oz/454 g)

USE THE LID AS A PLAY SURFACE - The lid on the storage case is also a removable play surface with a variety of textures to add imprints to their creations and help keep Play-Doh fun off the table.

20-PLUS PLAY-DOH TOOLS - Assorted tools that let them cut, roll, and shape Play-Doh compound provide lots of options to get kids thinking and creating.

SUPER DUPER STORAGE CASE - This creative activity case for kids features 4 compartments to store and organize all of the tools and cans, then can be snapped shut to keep everything in place.

ALL-IN-ONE PLAY-DOH SET - This complete kit has it all! Play-Doh tools, Play-Doh cans, a storage case, and a detachable play surface make this a great toy for 3 year olds and up.