Play House Cube With Floor Mat Set

115-713863021203 Play House Cube With Floor Mat Set, An annual Top 25 Best Seller! Our six-sided Play House Cube was the very first one introduced into the market, and now satisfies every state requirement for a quiet space in Early Learning environments. A perfect place to learn ABC's or a comfortable, cozy space for privacy. Set it up with a roof overhead or turn it over and leave it open at the top. Large enough for a preschooler or two, or a great place for children to curl up with a pillow and blanket. All edges are rounded over and sanded smooth for safety. The set includes the WB0210 Play House Cube and the WB0211 Blue Floor Mat. Manufactured by Whitney Brothers, Made in USA

Model No : 115-713863021203Manufacturer : Whitney BrothersUPC : 713863021203Play House Cube With Floor Mat SetMade In USA