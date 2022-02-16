Fill up the dump truck with stones needed at the construction site! With a bright and colorful design and large, rounded pieces, this Playmobil 1.2.3 set is ideal for toddlers. The large tilting compartment in the back of the truck can haul heavy materials and makes unloading them easy. The stone blocks are stackable to enhance fine motor skills.

Dimensions: 7.5 inches length x 2.7 inches width x 4 inches height

Recommended for ages 18 months and up

Includes: