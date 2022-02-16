Transport construction materials with the 1.2.3 Excavator. Toddlers will love using the movable shovel to load and empty the excavator as it travels from place to place. Set also includes one figure and accessory. Recommended for ages 18 months and up. Playmobil, Germany's largest toy manufacturer, is headquartered in Zirndorf, Germany and has been producing and distributing toys for more than 36 years. The miniature worlds of Playmobil encourage children to explore and learn while having fun. Children's imaginations are transported to medieval times with the Playmobil castle, to the adventurous seas with Playmobil pirates, and many other themed playworlds. The figures can bend, sit, stand, and turn their heads to make realistic role play possible.

Bright and colorful design and large, rounded pieces are easy for small hands to hold

Use the movable shovel to load and empty the excavator as it travels from place to place

Encourages children to explore and learn while having fun

Includes one figure and accessory