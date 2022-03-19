Welcome friends and relatives to your Family Home! Get ready to host a party with this large two-floor, furnished house. With a bright and colorful design and large, rounded pieces, this PLAYMOBIL 1.2.3 set is ideal for toddlers. The functioning doorbell lets you know when guests have arrived. They'll enter on the ground floor, complete with a full kitchen and dining area, as well as a full bathroom with tub, sink and toilet with flushing sound effect. Upstairs, the two beds and a cradle offer a cozy sleeping area for the whole family. Each room's grid floor help kids develop motor skills as they rearrange furniture and learn to snap the pieces into the space. Set includes two adult figures, one child figure, family house, cat, table and chairs, oven, sink, lamp, bag, teddy bear, and many other accessories to furnish the home.

Dimensions: 16.5 x 10.2 x 11 in (LxWxH)

Recommended for ages 18 months and up