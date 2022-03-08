Choo Choo! All aboard the My First Train Set. With a bright and colorful design and large, rounded pieces, this PLAYMOBIL 1.2.3 set is ideal for toddlers. Climb in the passenger car to take your seat, while the train attendant stores your luggage in the freight car. Easily travel along the track, crossing under the tunnel, and waving to the animals as you pass by. Watch for the railway signal, and be prepared to make a stop for pedestrians crossing the track.

Includes three adult figures, one child figure, train, railway, sheep, dog, flowers and other accessories

Oval track dimensions: 27.5 inches across

Recommended for ages 18 months and up