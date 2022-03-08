Hover to Zoom
Playmobil® 1.2.3 My Take Along Farm Playset
1 ctUPC: 0400878906962
Get ready to work on the farm with My Take Along Farm. With a bright and colorful design and large rounded pieces, this Playmobil 1.2.3 Set is ideal for toddlers. Feed the animals and store all supplies in the loft. Pay careful attention to which shapes fit in the holes! When playtime is over, store all the pieces inside the farm, close up and grab the carrying handle to go wherever adventure leads you.
- Recommended for ages 18 months and up
- Figures can bend, sit, stand and turn their heads
- Encourages children to explore and learn while having fun
- Children can play with this set on its own, or combine with other Playmobil sets for hours of fun
Includes:
- Figure
- Cow
- Pig
- Dog
- Car
- Bird
- Other Accessories