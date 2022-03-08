Get ready to work on the farm with My Take Along Farm. With a bright and colorful design and large rounded pieces, this Playmobil 1.2.3 Set is ideal for toddlers. Feed the animals and store all supplies in the loft. Pay careful attention to which shapes fit in the holes! When playtime is over, store all the pieces inside the farm, close up and grab the carrying handle to go wherever adventure leads you.

Recommended for ages 18 months and up

Figures can bend, sit, stand and turn their heads

Encourages children to explore and learn while having fun

Children can play with this set on its own, or combine with other Playmobil sets for hours of fun

Includes: