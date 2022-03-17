Pick up the large brick pieces with the Shovel Excavator and clear the way for the new construction project. With a bright and colorful design and large, rounded pieces, this Playmobil 1.2.3 set is ideal for toddlers. The movable shovel arm can transport the bricks to the construction area, where kids can enhance their fine motor skills by stacking them.

Dimensions: 7 inches length x 3 inches width x 4 inches height

Recommended for ages 18 months and up

Includes: