Welcome to Adventures of Ayuma! Join the Forest Fairies, Crystal Fairies, and Knight Fairies, who side by side with their best friends, a good portion of courage, and the right soul animal, begin a heroic journey!

Learn special fairy skills at the Training Camp. Watch as the fairies and their animal companions practice their climbing on the rock wall and vines, demonstrate their marksmanship using the functioning fairy dust cannons, and show off their magical defensive training. Use the included pencil on the training board to teach different fairy exercises. When lessons are complete for the day, use the included sponge to erase the blackboard and join the fairies for dinner on the wooden platform. The chest can be used to store all of the training accessories.

Write the lessons of the day on the training board with the included pencil

Jory is practicing her aim with the bow and arrow target practice

Marten is perfecting loading and launching the cannons

Dimensions: 15.7 inches length x 19.3 inches width x 13.4 inches height

Recommended for ages seven to 12 years

Includes:

2 Fairies

Bear

Hawk

Blackboard

Bow, Arrows

Cannons

Table with Chairs

Chest

Other Accessories

Warning:Choking Hazard. Small parts. Not for children under 3 years.