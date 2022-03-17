Playmobil® City Life Adventure Playground Playset Perspective: front
Playmobil® City Life Adventure Playground Playset

83 pcUPC: 0400878970281
Product Details

Enjoy a sunny day on the Adventure Playground. This playhouse has everything small children need to have fun outside. Climb the rope net, or use the rock wall, to get to the top of the playhouse. Kids will love the tire swing and crocodile seesaw!

  • Dimensions: 15 inches length x 12.6 inches width x 8.1 inches height
  • Recommended for ages four years and up

Includes:

  • Adult Figure
  • 2 Child Figures
  • Toddler Figure
  • Playground Structure
  • Seesaw
  • Bench
  • Tree, Stroller
  • Scooter
  • Sand Toys
  • Other Accessories

Warning:Choking Hazard. Small parts. Not for children under 3 years.