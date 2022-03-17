Enjoy a sunny day on the Adventure Playground. This playhouse has everything small children need to have fun outside. Climb the rope net, or use the rock wall, to get to the top of the playhouse. Kids will love the tire swing and crocodile seesaw!

Dimensions: 15 inches length x 12.6 inches width x 8.1 inches height

Recommended for ages four years and up

Includes:

Adult Figure

2 Child Figures

Toddler Figure

Playground Structure

Seesaw

Bench

Tree, Stroller

Scooter

Sand Toys

Other Accessories

Warning:Choking Hazard. Small parts. Not for children under 3 years.