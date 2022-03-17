Need some time to recover? No problem - patients can rest up in the Furnished Hospital Wing and take some time to heal. Check vitals, administer medications, and receive visitors in this open hospital section. Trained medical staff work around the clock to make sure their patients are taken care of. Check medical scans in the functioning light box before going meeting with the patient. Complete examinations on the exam bed before moving the patient to their hospital bed, where they can rest during their stay. With the included bandage stickers, kids can patch up injuries and help patients feel better in no time. Set includes four figures, furnished hospital wing, two rolling patient beds, exam bed, stethoscope, medical charts and tools, laptops, magazines, test tubes, microscope, bandage stickers, and many other accessories.

Recommended for ages four years and up

Batteries required (1 x AAA).

Dimensions: 23. 6 x 12. 2 x 7. 9 in (LxWxH).

Warning. Choking Hazard. Small parts. Not for children under 3 years.