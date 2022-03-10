The medical team is ready to handle any emergency at the Large Hospital. Upon arrival, check in at the front desk before heading in for any procedure. The operating room is equipped with an illuminated wall monitor, swiveling surgical light and exam table so doctors can diagnose and treat patients. After their operation, patients are transported via the functioning elevator to the spacious recovery floor. Complete with a sink, toilet, and shower, the large bathroom is wheelchair accessible and has everything patients needs. Guests can visit recovering loved ones or wait in the waiting area for a health update from the doctor. Set includes four figures, hospital building, medical devices, rolling patient beds, furnishings for the patient room, medical charts, medical cart, IV pole, and many other accessories.

Battery required for illuminating wall monitor (1 x AAA).

Dimensions: (27. 6 L x 12. 2 W x 13. 4 H).

Recommended for ages four years and up.

Warning. Choking Hazard. Contains a small ball and small parts.

Not for children under 3 years.