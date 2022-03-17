Playmobil® City Life Kitchen Playset Perspective: front
Playmobil® City Life Kitchen Playset

1 ctUPC: 0400878909269
Product Details

Start the day off right with a homemade breakfast of eggs, toast, and coffee. Seat the baby in the dinosaur high-chair to feed him. Clean-up is easy -just load the dirty dishes into the dishwasher. Clean dishes and kitchen tools can be stored in one of the many storage places. Whether in the cabinets, drawers, or shelves, there’s room for everything!

  • Recommended for ages four years to ten
  • Mix up your favorite meals in the kitchen

Includes:

  • 2 Adult Figures
  • Baby Figure
  • Chairs
  • Kitchen Island
  • Coffee Pot
  • Blender
  • Toaster
  • Fresh Bread, Meats, and Produce
  • Baby Carrier
  • Pots and Pans
  • Other Accessories