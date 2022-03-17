Hover to Zoom
Playmobil® City Life Private Jet Playset
45 pcUPC: 0400878970533
Product Details
Escape to your favorite destination with the Private Jet. With spacious seating and ample cargo space, passengers can sit back and relax as they cruise high above the clouds. Fold up the jet's wheels underneath the aircraft during takeoff and landing.
- Recommended for ages four to 10 years
Includes:
- 3 Figures
- Jet
- Briefcases
- Cups
- Other Accessories
Warning: Choking Hazard. Small parts. Not for children under 3 years.