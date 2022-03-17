Enjoy a fun time on the farm with the Barn with Silo. You can start the day by feeding the farm animals, including the wandering chickens and the friendly cow. The working silo offers plenty of storage space for feed for the season’s harvest. Just remove the silo’s roof and add the feed through the top. Then, tilt the spout down to release the feed into the bucket. Don’t forget to give the barn cat some attention as well; you can use the ladder to climb up to the loft where he’ll likely be snoozing. It’s easy to access the barn and the loft through either the main double entry or the opening upper loft doors.

Recommended for ages four years and up

Includes: