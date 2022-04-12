Hover to Zoom
Playmobil® Country Horseback Ride Imaginative Playset
40 pcUPC: 0400878905685
Trot out on a new adventure with the country Horseback Ride. Be sure to let the ponies take a break at the stream while you watch the opossums, groundhog, and squirrels scurry about. Set includes three figures, three ponies, stream with tree, squirrels, opossums, groundhog, and other accessories. Recommended for ages four to ten.
- Trot out on a new adventure with the country Horseback Ride
- Includes three figures, three ponies, stream with tree, squirrels, opossums, groundhog, and other accessories
- Figures can bend, sit, stand and turn their heads
- Encourages children to explore and learn while having fun
- A thoughtful gift for any young boy or girl!