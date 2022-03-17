Collect the hay around the farm with the Tractor with Trailer. The trailer bed has plenty of space to collect hay bales or the day’s harvest. Once the trailer is filled, you can fold down both the side and back walls to access the harvest, or you can tip the trailer to empty the contents. If you only need the tractor, simply remove the trailer from the back hitch and leave it behind as you drive through the fields. The tiltable shovel can scoop up hay bales and raise it up to transport it to a new location.

Recommended for ages four years and up

Includes: