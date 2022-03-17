Hover to Zoom
Playmobil® Dino Rise Battle For The Legendary Stones Triceratops
40 pcUPC: 0400878970627
Product Details
Defend the stones with the Triceratops: Battle for the Legendary Stones. On the lookout for mini robots, the triceratops is prepared for enemies big and small. These small machines are trying to sneak in to steal the crystals and learn all of Uncle Rob’s secrets. Using the regular functioning cannon and special net cannon, the triceratops and its human ally, Jaden, can easily immobilize the mini robots before they learn anything. With interchangeable hairstyles and removable armor, hero figure can easily transform out of battle mode. Set includes two figures, triceratops, two mini robots, cage, stone, cannons, and other accessories.
- Dimensions: 8.7 x 4.9 x 4.5 in (LxWxH)
- Recommended for ages five to twelve years
- Warning. Choking Hazard. Small parts
- Not for children under 3 years