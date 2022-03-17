Defend the stones with the Triceratops: Battle for the Legendary Stones. On the lookout for mini robots, the triceratops is prepared for enemies big and small. These small machines are trying to sneak in to steal the crystals and learn all of Uncle Rob’s secrets. Using the regular functioning cannon and special net cannon, the triceratops and its human ally, Jaden, can easily immobilize the mini robots before they learn anything. With interchangeable hairstyles and removable armor, hero figure can easily transform out of battle mode. Set includes two figures, triceratops, two mini robots, cage, stone, cannons, and other accessories.

Dimensions: 8.7 x 4.9 x 4.5 in (LxWxH)

Recommended for ages five to twelve years

Warning. Choking Hazard. Small parts

Not for children under 3 years