Playmobil® Dino Rise Deinonychus: Ready for Battle Playset

19 pcUPC: 0400878970629
Join the unbeatable team Uncle Rob and his dino companion in Deinonychus: Ready for Battle. Thanks to the genius mind of Uncle Rob, the dinos are equipped with battle gear that not only protects them, but makes them even more powerful.

  • Dimensions: 2.8 inches lengthx 5.1 inches width x 2.8 inches height
  • Recommended for ages five to twelve years

Includes:

  • Figure
  • Deinonychus
  • Cannons
  • Armor
  • Tool Storage
  • Other Accessories

Warning: Choking Hazard. Small parts. Not for children under three years.