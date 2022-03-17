Hover to Zoom
Playmobil® Dino Rise Deinonychus: Ready for Battle Playset
19 pcUPC: 0400878970629
Product Details
Join the unbeatable team Uncle Rob and his dino companion in Deinonychus: Ready for Battle. Thanks to the genius mind of Uncle Rob, the dinos are equipped with battle gear that not only protects them, but makes them even more powerful.
- Dimensions: 2.8 inches lengthx 5.1 inches width x 2.8 inches height
- Recommended for ages five to twelve years
Includes:
- Figure
- Deinonychus
- Cannons
- Armor
- Tool Storage
- Other Accessories
Warning: Choking Hazard. Small parts. Not for children under three years.