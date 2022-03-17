Join the unbeatable team Uncle Rob and his dino companion in Deinonychus: Ready for Battle. Thanks to the genius mind of Uncle Rob, the dinos are equipped with battle gear that not only protects them, but makes them even more powerful.

Dimensions: 2.8 inches lengthx 5.1 inches width x 2.8 inches height

Recommended for ages five to twelve years

Includes:

Figure

Deinonychus

Cannons

Armor

Tool Storage

Other Accessories

Warning: Choking Hazard. Small parts. Not for children under three years.