Playmobil® Dino Rise Pteranodon: Drone Strike Playset
50 pcUPC: 0400878970628
Product Details
Fend off an air attack from the robotic machines with the Pteranodon: Drone Strike. This clever duo of the dino and its friend, Kaidan, cannot be stopped and work together to defend the skies. Equipped with a projectile catching net, the agile dino can capture approaching enemies at lightning speed or transport scrap materials to Uncle Rob. With interchangeable hairstyles and removable armor, hero figure can easily transform out of battle mode.
- Dimensions: 9.6 inches length x 4.7 inches widthx 2.6 inches height
- Recommended for ages five to twelve years
Includes:
- 2 Figures
- Pteranodon
- Drone
- Drone Missiles
- Armor
- Cannon
- Other Accessories
Warning:Choking Hazard. Small parts. Not for children under 3 years.