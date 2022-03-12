Fend off an air attack from the robotic machines with the Pteranodon: Drone Strike. This clever duo of the dino and its friend, Kaidan, cannot be stopped and work together to defend the skies. Equipped with a projectile catching net, the agile dino can capture approaching enemies at lightning speed or transport scrap materials to Uncle Rob. With interchangeable hairstyles and removable armor, hero figure can easily transform out of battle mode.

Dimensions: 9.6 inches length x 4.7 inches widthx 2.6 inches height

Recommended for ages five to twelve years

Includes:

2 Figures

Pteranodon

Drone

Drone Missiles

Armor

Cannon

Other Accessories

Warning:Choking Hazard. Small parts. Not for children under 3 years.