Fight side by side with the Spinosaurus: Double Defense Power. This spinosaurus, with its razor-sharp teeth, is one of the most dangerous dinosaurs. But thanks to Uncle Rob, it now helps the humans fight the robot machines. Equipped with armor and two functioning cannons, this dino has a double seat for its friends Ayla and Samu, giving it double the power! With interchangeable hairstyles and removable armor, figures can easily transform out of battle mode.

Dimensions: 7.5 inches length x 13.8 inches width x 7.1 inches height

Recommended for ages five to twelve years

Includes:

2 Figures

Spinosaurus

Machine

Armor

Cannons

Stones

Other Accessories

Warning: Choking Hazard. Small parts. Not for children under 3 years.