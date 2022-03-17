Playmobil® Dinos Dino Explorer Carrying Case Playset Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Playmobil® Dinos Dino Explorer Carrying Case Playset

18 pcUPC: 0400878970108
Purchase Options

Product Details

Go on an adventure with the Dino Explorer carry case. Use the map to make your way around the mysterious Island. When playtime is over, simply store the pieces inside the case for next time!

  • Recommended for ages four years and up
  • Children can play with this set on its own, or combine with other Playmobil sets for hours of fun

Includes:

  • 2 Figures
  • 2 Dinosaurs
  • Net Cannon
  • Rock wall
  • Other Accessories

Warning:Choking HAZARD. Small parts. Not for children under 3 years.