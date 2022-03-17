Hover to Zoom
Playmobil® Dinos Dino Explorer Carrying Case Playset
18 pcUPC: 0400878970108
Product Details
Go on an adventure with the Dino Explorer carry case. Use the map to make your way around the mysterious Island. When playtime is over, simply store the pieces inside the case for next time!
- Recommended for ages four years and up
- Children can play with this set on its own, or combine with other Playmobil sets for hours of fun
Includes:
- 2 Figures
- 2 Dinosaurs
- Net Cannon
- Rock wall
- Other Accessories
Warning:Choking HAZARD. Small parts. Not for children under 3 years.