Welcome to your new home at the Large Dollhouse. Climb the spiral staircase to reach the second floor with many spacious rooms, or to go up to the rooftop terrace where you can sit at the table and look at the city from above. Listen for the functioning doorbell to know when you have visitors. It could be a delivery of packages or even a fresh bouquet of flowers! Add your own personal touches to the home with the included removable stickers and window boxes. Set includes two figures, three-level home, mailbox, window boxes with flowers, and other accessories. Furnish your new home with the different add-on rooms (70206-70212 – each sold separately).

Recommended for ages four years and up

Requires 2 X AAA batteries.

Dimensions: 26. 7 x 14 x 24. 5 in (LxWxH).

Warning. Choking Hazard. Small parts. Not for children under 3 years.