Playmobil® Fairies Fairy Unicorn Carry Case Playset Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Playmobil® Fairies Fairy Unicorn Carry Case Playset

39 pcUPC: 0400878970529
Purchase Options

Product Details

Magical stories unfold with the Fairy Unicorn Carry Case. This take-along case contains many mystical adventures for the fairy friend. The two colorful fairies explore the near by enchanted forest with their unicorn companion. They spot a majestic dragonfly along the path. When playtime is over, pack all the pieces inside the case for easy storage and travel fun.

  • Recommended for ages four to 10 years

Includes:

  • Adult Fairy
  • Child Fairy
  • Unicorn
  • Dragonfly
  • Flowering Tree
  • Basket
  • Brush
  • Other Accessories

Warning: Choking Hazard. Small parts. Not for children under 3 years.