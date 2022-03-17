Magical stories unfold with the Fairy Unicorn Carry Case. This take-along case contains many mystical adventures for the fairy friend. The two colorful fairies explore the near by enchanted forest with their unicorn companion. They spot a majestic dragonfly along the path. When playtime is over, pack all the pieces inside the case for easy storage and travel fun.

Recommended for ages four to 10 years

Includes:

Adult Fairy

Child Fairy

Unicorn

Dragonfly

Flowering Tree

Basket

Brush

Other Accessories

Warning: Choking Hazard. Small parts. Not for children under 3 years.