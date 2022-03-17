Hover to Zoom
Playmobil® Fairies Fairy Unicorn Carry Case Playset
39 pcUPC: 0400878970529
Product Details
Magical stories unfold with the Fairy Unicorn Carry Case. This take-along case contains many mystical adventures for the fairy friend. The two colorful fairies explore the near by enchanted forest with their unicorn companion. They spot a majestic dragonfly along the path. When playtime is over, pack all the pieces inside the case for easy storage and travel fun.
- Recommended for ages four to 10 years
Includes:
- Adult Fairy
- Child Fairy
- Unicorn
- Dragonfly
- Flowering Tree
- Basket
- Brush
- Other Accessories
Warning: Choking Hazard. Small parts. Not for children under 3 years.